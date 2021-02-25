Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires New Shares in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,940 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 41.8% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,085,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,081,000 after acquiring an additional 909,881 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 198.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,607,000 after acquiring an additional 454,253 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 29.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,618,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,371,000 after acquiring an additional 368,911 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 160.6% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 543,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,215,000 after acquiring an additional 334,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

XEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. MKM Partners lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.05.

Shares of XEC stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.38. 14,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,051. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

In other news, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $380,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $316,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

