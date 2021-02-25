Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires Shares of 42,743 Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.69.

Shares of Altice USA stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $33.78. 43,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,038,690. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 187.79 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

