Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys New Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,697,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $426,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,553. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.23. The company had a trading volume of 34,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,040. International Paper has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $53.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

