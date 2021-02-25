Donoghue Forlines LLC Cuts Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,387 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,200,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,568,000 after buying an additional 2,972,072 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,851 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,138,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,161,000 after purchasing an additional 48,753 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,863,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,213,000 after purchasing an additional 380,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

NYSE DAR traded down $1.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.76. The company had a trading volume of 13,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $72.85. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.72 and its 200-day moving average is $48.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.