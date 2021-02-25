Donoghue Forlines LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,641 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKLN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 220.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.24. 36,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,276,062. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $22.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average of $22.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.