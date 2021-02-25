Donoghue Forlines LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 8,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $1,644,725.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,099,831.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,724 shares of company stock worth $9,820,094 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

WHR traded down $4.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $189.22. 5,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,133. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $214.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.95.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

