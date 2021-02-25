Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,703 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 121.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $9,136,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Pinterest by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 265,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after buying an additional 18,863 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PINS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinterest from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.69.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $4,855,623.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,855,623.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $84,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,719,089 shares of company stock worth $125,800,991 in the last 90 days.

PINS stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.84. 150,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,484,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of -131.52 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.04.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.