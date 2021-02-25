Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $6 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 88.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931,531 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.2% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 112,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 23,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,588.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST remained flat at $$50.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,436,637 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80.

