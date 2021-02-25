Donoghue Forlines LLC Invests $1.42 Million in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 62.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $32.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,240. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $38.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.