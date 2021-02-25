Donoghue Forlines LLC Invests $1.51 Million in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 95,365 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 1,888.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 1,150.0% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DVN. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 541,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,891,837. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

