Donoghue Forlines LLC Invests $1.56 Million in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,736,000 after acquiring an additional 241,675 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth $417,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Omnicell news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,226.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,817,944.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

NASDAQ OMCL traded down $1.92 on Thursday, reaching $128.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,205. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $137.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

