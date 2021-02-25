Donoghue Forlines LLC Invests $1.59 Million in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 318,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,155,000 after purchasing an additional 117,062 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,812,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total value of $82,912.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 289,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,653,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,869 shares of company stock valued at $11,730,274. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LFUS traded down $8.14 on Thursday, reaching $262.76. The stock had a trading volume of 363 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.90. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.63 and a 12-month high of $287.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LFUS shares. TheStreet raised Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

