Donoghue Forlines LLC Invests $1.66 Million in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,435,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 150.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Capri during the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.18. The company had a trading volume of 16,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $48.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.74.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

