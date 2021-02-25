Donoghue Forlines LLC Invests $1.76 Million in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,517,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,464,000 after purchasing an additional 397,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,353,000 after buying an additional 278,834 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,073,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,370,000 after buying an additional 459,242 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after buying an additional 264,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Randal W. Scott acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 60,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $3,945,393.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,965,871.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,539,901 shares of company stock valued at $214,439,293 over the last 90 days. 40.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.31. The stock had a trading volume of 27,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,818. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 0.82. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $73.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.99.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

