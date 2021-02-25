Donoghue Forlines LLC Invests $1.90 Million in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Polaris by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Polaris by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,067,000 after acquiring an additional 28,529 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,247,000 after acquiring an additional 196,956 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,142,000 after acquiring an additional 346,393 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,798 shares of company stock valued at $5,615,578 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

NYSE PII traded down $2.77 on Thursday, hitting $123.34. 1,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.36 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $129.00.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.