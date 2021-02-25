Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,455 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 118.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,076 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORA. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

NYSE ORA traded down $10.42 on Thursday, hitting $93.54. 21,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

