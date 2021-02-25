Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.25. 19,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,003,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.43. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.43. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.77.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

