Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New Investment in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,807 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 68.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 115.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,966.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $122,002.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,610,377.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,804 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,701 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.05. The company had a trading volume of 12,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,203. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.64 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.35. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.31.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.