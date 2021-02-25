Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases New Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Moderna by 250.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 733.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 100.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $7.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.79. 266,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,235,379. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $189.26.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.11.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $2,509,314.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,563,868 shares in the company, valued at $782,609,981.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $2,955,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,013,944 shares of company stock valued at $619,412,478 over the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

