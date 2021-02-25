Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases New Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,274 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $848,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 218,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,495,000 after purchasing an additional 23,034 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.19.

NASDAQ SIVB traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $535.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,586. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $545.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Richard Devon Daniels purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $523.30 per share, for a total transaction of $261,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total value of $662,098.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,311.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $19,179,592. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

