Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases New Shares in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Under Armour by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Under Armour by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Under Armour by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.26. 114,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,749,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.68, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UAA. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

