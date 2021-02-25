Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases New Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 308,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 376,287 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 9,887 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,748,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $11,307,254.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,589,484. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

