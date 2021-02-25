Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases Shares of 25,088 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $586,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 401.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 105,981 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.34. 67,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,908,402. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $68.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,741.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Southern from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

