Donoghue Forlines LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,334 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises 1.2% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Donoghue Forlines LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,072,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,621,000 after buying an additional 1,823,668 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,730,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,253,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 238.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 100,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after buying an additional 71,047 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 923.2% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 55,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 50,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.26. The stock had a trading volume of 83,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,756. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $174.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.14.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

