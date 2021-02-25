Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes $1.61 Million Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 229,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Coty by 452.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Coty by 190.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 369,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 242,324 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coty by 94.1% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,284 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 126.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Coty by 37.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 28,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COTY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

Shares of Coty stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $8.03. 126,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,364,178. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.25. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,877.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bayern Anna Von purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $73,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 121,000 shares of company stock valued at $825,790 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

