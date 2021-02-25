Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes $1.69 Million Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 96,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 13,276,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,985 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mattel by 6,918.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,283,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,961 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Mattel by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,955,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,228 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth $17,550,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mattel by 1,807.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,652 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mattel alerts:

Shares of MAT stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $19.78. The company had a trading volume of 84,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,613. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,971.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $20.54.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAT. UBS Group upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mattel from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Mattel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.45.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.