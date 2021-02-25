Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes $6.51 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 202,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,505,000. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Donoghue Forlines LLC owned approximately 0.15% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 80,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.18. The stock had a trading volume of 28,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,149. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.52. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $32.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st.

