Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Bunge by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $3,935,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Bunge by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 144,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,496,000 after buying an additional 95,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bunge by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $86,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,317.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BG traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $79.45.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

