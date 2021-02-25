Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes Position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.82.

KOD stock traded down $3.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.84. 3,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,490. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.01 and a beta of 1.42. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.49 and a 52-week high of $171.21.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 26,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.77, for a total transaction of $4,386,651.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,580,981.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

