Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,663,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $200,229,000 after purchasing an additional 100,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 98,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.21. The company had a trading volume of 515,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,739,313. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $92.60.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $1,186,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,566 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,357 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.94.

Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

