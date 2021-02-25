Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,094.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.95. 24,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $56.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.