Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 125,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of SLM by 25.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 81.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 361.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

Shares of SLM stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $15.20. 61,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,037,153. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $15.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke bought 7,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

