Donoghue Forlines LLC Trims Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,850 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Donoghue Forlines LLC owned 0.08% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of IEF traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.31. 451,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,744,435. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.55. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.40 and a 12 month high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

