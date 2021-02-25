Donoghue Forlines LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,986 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares accounts for 2.1% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Donoghue Forlines LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR Gold MiniShares worth $10,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $17.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,352. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $20.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.76.

