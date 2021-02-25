Downing Four VCT DP67 (D467.L) (LON:D467) Trading Down 44.3%

Downing Four VCT DP67 (D467.L) (LON:D467)’s share price was down 44.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.75 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.13). Approximately 59,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 18,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.23).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 17.74.

About Downing Four VCT DP67 (D467.L) (LON:D467)

Downing FOUR VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in qualifying venture capital and non-qualifying structured products, secured loans and fixed income securities investments. Secured loans will be secured on assets held by the investee company.

