DPRating (RATING) Trading 14% Lower Over Last Week

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $546,446.32 and $44,292.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DPRating has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DPRating token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DPRating alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00053046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $336.24 or 0.00708346 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00030770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00036000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00059464 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003672 BTC.

About DPRating

DPRating (RATING) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.