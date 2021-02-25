DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $80.00 at Oppenheimer

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Benchmark lifted their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.21.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $2.80 on Thursday, hitting $57.48. 490,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,689,449. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $64.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.47.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $1,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.