Dragonchain Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 25th. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $53.32 million and $583,627.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dragonchain has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00053019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.69 or 0.00702535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00029553 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00035812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00059579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain (DRGN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,232,919 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com

Dragonchain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.