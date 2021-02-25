DragonVein (DVC) Trading Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. One DragonVein token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a market cap of $6.78 million and $1.34 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,834.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $529.66 or 0.01062836 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.75 or 0.00386777 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00030311 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003504 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000292 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

DragonVein Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

