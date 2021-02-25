Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 10.30 Per Share

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $6.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

DRX traded down GBX 13.80 ($0.18) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 381.20 ($4.98). 700,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,598. Drax Group has a 12-month low of GBX 118.90 ($1.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 407.24 ($5.32). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 386.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 326.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88. The firm has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.17.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 399 ($5.21) target price on shares of Drax Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 363.43 ($4.75).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.