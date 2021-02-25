Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) (TSE:DRM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.72

Shares of Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) (TSE:DRM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$23.72 and last traded at C$22.95, with a volume of 164059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.32, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 2.16.

Get Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Cooper acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$20.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,621,395.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.