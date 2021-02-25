Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) PT Raised to $27.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.70% from the company’s previous close.

DRUNF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Dream Unlimited from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Dream Unlimited from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

DRUNF traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27. Dream Unlimited has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $20.32.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

