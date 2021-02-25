Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Cowen cut their price target on Dril-Quip from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Shares of DRQ opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.66 and a beta of 1.54. Dril-Quip has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.35.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Dril-Quip in the third quarter valued at about $210,000.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.