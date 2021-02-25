Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.94 and last traded at $29.17. Approximately 1,348,015 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,037,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.95.

DRVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

In other Driven Brands news, insider Kyle L. Marshall acquired 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,895.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,271.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gabriel C. Mendoza acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $893,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,477,379.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc automotive repair and maintenance services. The company offers services, such as automotive needs, paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services. Driven Brands Holdings Inc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

