DRW Securities LLC Acquires 122,030 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

DRW Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 74.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,030 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up approximately 0.2% of DRW Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 0.27% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $4,285,000. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 93,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 122.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 394,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 217,025 shares during the last quarter.

SH stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 488,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,735,515. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $33.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

