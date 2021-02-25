DRW Securities LLC Acquires 5,732 Shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC owned 0.31% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,717,000 after buying an additional 1,119,718 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 716.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 166.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 62,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 39,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $827,000.

iShares MSCI Russia ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.55. The stock had a trading volume of 11,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,011. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.73. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $40.75.

