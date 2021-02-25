DRW Securities LLC Acquires 9,772 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

DRW Securities LLC grew its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,894,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Yandex by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Yandex by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,311,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,134,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529,708 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Yandex by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Yandex by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 515,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,653,000 after purchasing an additional 97,129 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YNDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC downgraded Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yandex in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Renaissance Capital upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yandex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

YNDX stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.45. The company had a trading volume of 32,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,609. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 197.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. Yandex has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $74.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

