DRW Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 124,017 ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 124,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000. DRW Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 4,317.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,566,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,925,734. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average is $17.22. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $162.15.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

