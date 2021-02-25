DRW Securities LLC Buys 90,943 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 201.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,943 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of DRW Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. DRW Securities LLC owned 0.16% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FXI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,730,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,755,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,929 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,634,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,895,000 after acquiring an additional 730,401 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,030,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,655,000 after acquiring an additional 457,221 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.73. 342,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,209,114. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.33. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

