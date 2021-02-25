DRW Securities LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 75,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,000. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.2% of DRW Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of VXUS stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.59. The company had a trading volume of 91,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,655. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.75. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $64.97.

